Burbank man charged with armed robbery, leading police on chase on Chicago Tollway
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect wanted for armed robbery was arrested and charged after leading police on a chase near the Wisconsin border Saturday evening.
Norbert Thigpen, 36, of Burbank, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with discharge of a firearm and one felony count of fleeing police.
Illinois State Police said around 6:15 p.m., troopers located a car with the assistance of air support wanted for an armed robbery and conducted a traffic stop. The car then fled, and a pursuit ensued.
The chase continued onto I-94 northbound where the car crossed the Wisconsin border, and then returned into Illinois on I-94 heading southbound.
The car eventually stopped near Milepost 10 in Gurnee where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident just before 7:30 p.m.
Chicago police say Thigpen was identified as the suspect who entered a business and took property at gunpoint, in the 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue earlier that evening.
He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.
for more features.