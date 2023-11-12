Burbank man charged with armed robbery, leading police on chase on Chicago Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect wanted for armed robbery was arrested and charged after leading police on a chase near the Wisconsin border Saturday evening.

Norbert Thigpen, 36, of Burbank, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with discharge of a firearm and one felony count of fleeing police.

Illinois State Police said around 6:15 p.m., troopers located a car with the assistance of air support wanted for an armed robbery and conducted a traffic stop. The car then fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued onto I-94 northbound where the car crossed the Wisconsin border, and then returned into Illinois on I-94 heading southbound.

The car eventually stopped near Milepost 10 in Gurnee where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident just before 7:30 p.m.

Chicago police say Thigpen was identified as the suspect who entered a business and took property at gunpoint, in the 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue earlier that evening.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.