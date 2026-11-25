Matas Buzelis scored 24 points, Josh Giddey added 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss 107-105 on Wednesday night.

Tre Jones had 10 points and eight assists for the Bulls, who escaped with their second straight win when Coby White's off-balance jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.

Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 35 points, his fourth 30-point game of the season. Naz Reid had 18 points, while Moussa Diabate added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets, who shot 41% from the field.

The game featured 22 lead changes, more than half of those in the fourth quarter.

With the Bulls leading by one, Buzelis tipped in a weakside rebound with 23.2 seconds left to make it a 3-point game.

Miller scored on a driving layup with 18.7 seconds left to cut the lead back to one, but Buzelis answered with two free throws with 10.1 seconds left to push the lead back to three.

The Hornets wanted a 3 to tie, but Buzelis fouled White on the floor before he could get a shot off. White made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left to cut the lead back to one.

White dove on the floor to deny a side inbounds pass on Chicago's next possession, but was whistled for a foul. Jones missed the first of two free throws with 8.5 seconds left but made the second.

Without any timeouts left, the Hornets inbounded the ball and White drove the length of the floor before launching a leaning 15-foot jumper from the right side that missed.

The Bulls wrapped up NBA group play with a 2-2 record, while the Hornets finished 0-4.

Charlotte led 48-46 at halftime despite shooting 36% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc.

Up next

Bulls: Host Pacers on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host Nets on Saturday night.