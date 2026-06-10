BUILD Coffee and Books in Woodlawn builds and nourishes community one cup at a time

BUILD Coffee and Books in Woodlawn is a neighborhood staple, a nourishing space for community and creativity that is now just steps from the Obama Presidential Center.

BUILD is housed in the Experimental Station, a multipurpose nonprofit space at the corner of 61st Street and S. Blackstone Avenue that was founded in 2002 by Connie Spreen and Dan Peterman. Among the tenants are award-winning investigative journalism organization Invisible Institute, the South Side Weekly and Blackstone Bikes.

Seeing the need to help these journalists and other business owners fuel their days, BUILD began as a coffee cart before moving into their current "tiny but mighty" brick-and-mortar space, volunteer co-owner Andrea Fay Hart said.

The café functions not just as a place to get food and drink, but as a hub to help foster ways to build power, form community connections and nourish the neighborhood. Local authors – some of whom are regulars at BUILD – hold collaborative events at the coffeeshop, and their books are available to purchase on the shelves.

The 61st Street Farmers Market operates just outside the door every Saturday from May through October as well, and moves indoors during the colder months.

Trina Reynolds-Tyler, who is also a journalist at South Side Weekly and said on her worst days she would come to BUILD for food and comfort before becoming a co-owner, said all of their sandwiches are made with Publican Quality Bread, which can also be bought by the loaf on Saturdays. Their coffee beans come from Counterculture, a roaster located in the West Loop that sources their beans from all over the world.

There are hot drinks, cold drinks, non-caffeinated drinks, sandwiches and salads for all palates and vegetarian and vegan options as well, Reynolds-Tyler said.

BUILD is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farmer's market is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.