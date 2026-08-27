Buffalo Grove man with degenerative disease hasn't left condo since April because of broken elevator

A Buffalo Grove man with a medical condition that impairs his mobility says he hasn't left his condo in more than four months because his building's elevator is broken and hasn't been fixed.

Hank, who asked CBS News Chicago to only use his first name, said he's a prisoner in his home and hasn't been able to leave since April 20. The 80-year-old has primary lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease similar to ALS, and relies on a walker. The disease also impairs his ability to speak.

"It's been very depressing," he said of his predicament.

The condo in Buffalo Grove where Hank lives has only one elevator, and parts of it needed to be replaced. It was supposed to take six to eight weeks for the "modernization" project, but 18 weeks later Hank has missed two doctor's appointments. The only way he can leave his third-floor apartment is through a mobility company that costs $300 per visit.

He received a letter from the attorney for his condo's homeowners association saying his request to be reimbursed for each mobility company visit would be denied.

"I lost all my spring and summer," he said.

Hank's wife, Paulette, said the situation has taken a harsh toll on him.

"Just watching him, he's like a little puppy dog, you know, wanting to go outside," she said. "So it's very hard on him."

Late Thursday afternoon one of the companies involved in the condo elevator project told CBS News Chicago the bulk of the work is complete, but the elevator cannot be put into service until the state inspects it.

Hank also filed a complaint with Illinois Department of Human Rights, which said an ongoing refusal to repair an elevator or provide reasonable accommodations can be considered housing discrimination.