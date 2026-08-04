Week of fun for Bud Billiken Day Parade Royal Court after 77th annual coronation

It's a week of fun for some Chicago kids who were crowned as this year's Bud Billiken Day Parade Royal Court, a cherished tradition celebrating leadership, excellence, and the cultural legacy of the parade.

Harper Anthony and Jolié Gadson are this year's Bud Billiken Royal Court King and Queen. They and the rest of the Royal Court were taking part in a week of fun activities before the parade, including a visit to Navy Pier on Tuesday.

"It feels great. Just the opportunity and different things that come with it. You know, I'm very proud to have the title," Anthony said.

"It's amazing. You know, a lot of people don't get this opportunity, so the fact that I got it, it really means a lot to me," Gadson said.

The pair were formally crowned on Sunday at the Bud Billiken Parade's annual Royal Court Coronation.

Since 1949, the Royal Court has uplifted African American youth in Chicago, providing them with a platform to embrace leadership, confidence, and community service.

It's a 77-year-long tradition.

In addition to this year's king and queen, Monroe Edwards was named the 2026 Bud Billiken Crown Princess.

"It's, like, very special to me to be a part of Chicago's history. It's a very cool opportunity that most kids don't get," she said.

Osinachi Okonma was named Bud Billiken Crown Prince.

"The crown prince is supposed to be, you know, leading people, making good choices," he said.

In order to be considered for the Royal Court, children have to write an essay on what makes a good leader.

"Leadership is a very important thing, because a bunch of stuff we wouldn't have were we without a plan," said Bud Billiken Princess Aria Daniels.

"My message to the kids of the Chicago: stay safe, stay in school, and maybe one day you can be in the position that I'm in or maybe you can even be the king," said Bud Billiken Prince Justice Smith.

A position that they all must uphold integrity and esteem that reflects the core values of Bud Billiken.

The 97th annual Bud Billiken Parade steps off on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 39th and King Drive in Bronzeville, and will head to Washington Park, followed by the annual Bud Billiken Back-to-School Festival until 4 p.m.

CBS News Chicago will broadcast Bud Billiken: It Takes A Village Back-To-School Festival at 6 p.m. on Saturday.