BTS fans descend on Soldier Field for first Chicago concerts in 7 years on 'Arirang' World Tour

K-pop fans have been lining up at Soldier Field as they await the start of the first BTS concert in Chicago in seven years.

The merchandise store outside the stadium opened to fans yesterday, but the line grew much longer starting Friday morning as fans waited for doors to open.

BTS launched nearly 10 years ago, turning K-pop into a certifiable phenomenon in America. Starting Thursday night they will perform two sold out shows at Soldier Field, and their Army is here and ready.

Earlier in the day, a BTS meetup was held at Buckingham Fountain where fans traded bracelets, stickers, keychains and other items, and got to know each other ahead of the big show.

Joyce Donaldson, 78, drove from Ohio to Chicago for the concert, and while she only has one ticket, she said she won't actually feel alone once she walks through Soldier Fields' doors.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, how young you are; you connect right away," she said.

Members of the BTS Army have built community around their shared love for the members of the superstar group. Many have a "bias" – a favorite member of the group – and often carry their photo around with them.

Many of the fans have grown up with the band. Others were introduced to BTS after the height of the pandemic and this will be the first time seeing the band together. BTS has been on a hiatus for the past four years as its seven members completed their staggered mandatory military service in South Korea.

For 9-and-a-half-year-old Rosie Velazquez, seeing the group is a dream she never thought would come true.

"The reason why I love BTS is because, like, how they sound and, like, I love them because they're like seven uncles," she said. "Here I am at one of their BTS concerts and I'm officially going and I'm really happy and I think I'm about to cry right now because it's the happiest day of my life."

She's also hoping the band might notice and sign her cast – she broke her arm, but she's not letting that get in the way of her big night. She's instead hoping it will create a moment that will help get her up close.

"It's her very first concert and it's BTS and it's such a positive influence on her," said her mother Eva Martinez. "I wanted to be able to create a special moment for her. She is such a special human being. She is so full of love and so full of life."

There are Army meet-ups, restaurant deals and even art exhibits slated all weekend long to celebrate, and Gov. JB Pritzker declared Aug. 27 and 28 "BTS Days" to celebrate the group's global impact and the shows.