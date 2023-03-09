Funeral services Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso

Funeral services Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lassoget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Family, friends, and fellow officers will pay their last respects on Thursday to fallen Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso at a funeral service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.
Wednesday night, the law enforcement community paid their final respects at his visitation in Oak Lawn.
Officer Vasquez Lasso, 32, went to work last week--and never came home. A call for a domestic dispute in Gage Park on March 1 led to a shooting and the loss of the officer's life.
He leaves behind his wife, Milena Estepa, and family.
March 16 would have marked his fifth year with the Chicago Police Department.
Several people, including police officers from the City of Chicago and municipalities from around the state, as well as visitors from other states, lined up to pay their respects at the wake in Oak Lawn on Wednesday.
We will carry the officer's funeral live on CBS 2 and our streaming network CBS News Chicago starting at 10 a.m.