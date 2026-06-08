Brookfield Zoo Chicago animals come down with World Cup fever

If you think you've got soccer fever ahead of the World Cup, wait until you see who's playing at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Just like the athletes, animals at Brookfield Zoo come from all around the world, and they're getting into World Cup madness too.

A red river hog showed off his snout work with a melon disguised as a soccer ball.

An American bison with a nice pass downfield, although his teammates seemed more interested in the tailgate snacks.

A Grevy's zebra named Nyota might look like a natural referee, but also looked like she was having fun rolling a ball around her enclosure.

Zookeepers said the soccer-themed toys help encourage natural behaviors, exercise and exploration.