Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo Chicago animals come down with World Cup fever

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Blake Tyson

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

If you think you've got soccer fever ahead of the World Cup, wait until you see who's playing at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Just like the athletes, animals at Brookfield Zoo come from all around the world, and they're getting into World Cup madness too.

A red river hog showed off his snout work with a melon disguised as a soccer ball.

An American bison with a nice pass downfield, although his teammates seemed more interested in the tailgate snacks.

A Grevy's zebra named Nyota might look like a natural referee, but also looked like she was having fun rolling a ball around her enclosure.

Zookeepers said the soccer-themed toys help encourage natural behaviors, exercise and exploration.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue