Migrants begin arriving at Broadway Armory in Edgewater Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) says the plan to make the Broadway Armory into a temporary shelter has been in the works for almost a year. But she said the entire shelter system in the city is not sustainable, and still lacking is federal help and a comprehensive plan to deal with the issues. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.