Gov. JB Pritzker scraps Chicago's plan for first migrant tent camp in Brighton Park over contaminated soil

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has rejected Chicago plans to build a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park, saying there are too many environmental concerns at the proposed site to proceed.

"My administration is committed to keeping asylum seekers safe as we work to help them achieve independence," Pritzker said in a statement. "We will not proceed with housing families on a site where serious environmental concerns are still present. My administration remains committed to a data-driven plan to improve the asylum seeker response and we will continue to coordinate with the City of Chicago as we work to expand available shelter through winter."

The announcement comes after the city claimed the site was safe to use for migrants, despite an environmental report that found contaminated soil at the site.

Over the weekend, city officials said over the weekend that the site is safe to house as many as 2,000 migrants, after releasing an environmental review that prompted remediation work on the site, including removal of contaminated soil.

The city's Department of Assets, Information, and Services contracted with Terracon Consultants Inc. to conduct an environmental assessment of the site at 3710 S. California Ave. Terracon conducted a field investigation that involved soil, groundwater, and soil gas sampling.

After taking the samples, the contractor compared them to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's remediation standards for residential use, the city said. Soil with mercury levels was found at one spot on the site, and was removed and disposed of in a landfill, the city said.

Soil with a high level of a semi-volatile compound was also found on the site, and will be removed, the city said.

The city released a report from Terracon measuring nearly 800 pages. It also documented the discovery of arsenic, lead, and other chemicals at the site.

The Department of Assets, Information, and Services also said a barrier of crushed clean stone with a minimum thickness of 6 inches will be placed along the surface of the site.

With the barrier and limited soil removal, the city deemed the site safe for temporary residential use.

But Pritzker's office said an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency review of the city's environmental analysis of the site found "insufficient soil sampling and remediation."

"IEPA would not approve the proposed Brighton Park site for residential use, based on our regulatory standards for remediation of contaminated properties," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "The well-being of residents and workers at the site is our highest priority, and current and planned site conditions do not adequately reduce risks of human exposure to known and potential environmental conditions."

According to the governor's office, the IEPA review of the Brighton Park site found:

The limited nature and insufficient number of soil borings conducted at the site does not provide a comprehensive assessment of environmental conditions across the site.

Additional soil sampling is needed to further determine if there is additional contamination at the site and to fully investigate potential sources of contamination that were identified from historical site use.

"The remediations implemented thus far do not satisfy IEPA standards and are insufficient. At a minimum, an expanded engineered barrier between contaminated soil and human exposure would need to be installed to address exposure concerns. Further investigation might also identify additional contamination that would require additional remediation," the governor's office said in a press release.

Construction on the tent site in Brighton Park began last week, and crews had made significant progress in erecting tents.The state had paused construction on the tent camp over the weekend, but now the proposed tent camp won't move forward at all.

Because of the amount of time it would take to conduct additional testing, analyze results, and perform further cleanup, Pritzker's office said the state will work with the city to identify alternative shelter options.

The state had planned to fund construction of the Brighton Park tent camp, but had said it would not be allowed to open until it was deemed safe.

Last week, Pritzker's office announced $65 million in funding for the Brighton Park site and for a brick-and-mortar shelter for migrants at a shuttered CVS pharmacy in Little Village. While the Brighton Park encampment is now off the table, Pritzker's office said it will proceed with plans for the brick-and-mortar shelter in Little Village, with beds for up to 200 people. The state is also consulting with the Archdiocese of Chicago to identify other possible options for brick-and-mortar s helters.

The city also had been working on plans for another proposed tent site for migrants at 115th and Halsted streets in Morgan Park, but it's unclear if or when any tents will actually go up there. The city last month began an environmental analysis of that site, but has not released any results.

City officials had planned to house up to 2,000 migrants at the site at 38th and California, but it's now unclear where or when a tent camp will be built for migrants who would have been housed there.

