What does failure of Brighton Park migrant tent camp plan say about mayor's leadership? Chicago’s controversial plan for a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park has been scrapped, but Mayor Brandon Johnson wasn’t the one who put the brakes on the plan. Gov. JB Pritzker stepped in to say the state wouldn’t proceed with plans to build the camp because the site is unsafe. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) joined CBS Chicago News to talk about what this says about the mayor’s leadership and decision-making.