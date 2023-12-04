Illinois pauses construction of Chicago migrant tent camp in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction of Chicago's first winterized tent camp for migrants in Brighton Park is on hold, as the state reviews a city environmental report that found contaminated soil on the site.

"The State has temporarily paused construction at the Brighton Park site pending IEPA's review of the environmental report. IEPA has some outstanding questions they are hopeful they can work through today," Gov. JB Pritzker's spokeswoman, Jordan Abudayyeh, said in an email.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing an 800-page environmental review from the city that prompted the removal of contaminated soil on the site at 38th and California.

Monday afternoon, Pritzker said he expects the results of the IEPA review to be completed and released "sometime very soon."

The state is funding construction of the tent encampment. Last week, Pritzker's office announced $65 million in funding for the Brighton Park site and for a brick-and-mortar shelter for migrants at a shuttered CVS pharmacy in Little Village.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office confirmed work at the Brighton Park site is on hold while IEPA reviews the city's environmental assessment of the site.

"According to the report, soil with mercury levels was identified at one location and was removed and properly disposed offsite at a landfill, and with the limited soil removal and placement and maintenance of the barrier, the site is safe for temporary residential use," Johnson's office said Monday morning. "Further base camp construction and remediation of an additional 1 ft. x 1 ft. x 1 ft. area of the 9.5-acre site will continue per the timeline set by the State of Illinois. There is no construction or remediation scheduled at this time. The City will share assessment of subsequent remediation as it becomes available."

Construction on the tent site in Brighton Park began last week.

Over the weekend, city officials said over the weekend that the site is safe to house as many as 2,000 migrants, after releasing an environmental review that prompted remediation work on the site, including removal of contaminated soil.

The city's Department of Assets, Information, and Services contracted with Terracon Consultants Inc. to conduct an environmental assessment of the site at 3710 S. California Ave. Terracon conducted a field investigation that involved soil, groundwater, and soil gas sampling.

After taking the samples, the contractor compared them to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's remediation standards for residential use, the city said. Soil with mercury levels was found at one spot on the site, and was removed and disposed of in a landfill, the city said.

Soil with a high level of a semi-volatile compound was also found on the site, and will be removed, the city said.

The city released a report from Terracon measuring in the hundreds of pages. It also documented the discovery of arsenic, lead, and other chemicals at the site.

The Department of Assets, Information, and Services also said a barrier of crushed clean stone with a minimum thickness of 6 inches will be placed along the surface of the site.

With the barrier and limited soil removal, the city deemed the site safe for temporary residential use.

Meantime, a Cook County judge on Monday denied a request for a court order blocking construction on the site. Neighbors opposed to the project had filed a lawsuit one month ago seeking to stop the camp from being built.

The lawsuit claimed the plan for the site ignores city code and zoning law and asked for a temporary, and eventually a permanent, injunction against putting a migrant tent base camp there to prevent what residents called "irreparable harm."

However, a judge ruled Monday that a temporary restraining order blocking construction is not necessary with the state having already paused work on the site. The judge said the city will be required to notify the plaintiffs in the lawsuit before resuming any work if and when the state gives the go-ahead for the project to move forward.