Teen killed, man wounded in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager was killed and a man was gravely wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 10:40 a.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, when an SUV pulled up, and someone got out and started shooting.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head and chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in grave condition.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago.

