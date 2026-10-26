Bright Futures U celebrates 10 years of providing CPS students with pipeline to energy careers

Peoples Gas welcomed Chicago Public Schools students in Little Village on Monday who are either in a training program or have graduated from one.

It was part of a celebration for a program that helps CPS students interested in a career in the trade field.

Past and current students gathered on Monday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bright Futures U — a workforce development program through Peoples Gas that has helped hundreds of young Chicagoans prepare for careers in the energy industry.

"The program changed my mind so much. It made me feel so confident and see that I don't give myself enough credit. I can do things if I actually put the work in," said student Claudia Arredondo.

"It began 10 years ago. Since then, we've engaged approximately 470 students, we've employed a little over 35-ish and this year I'm proud to say we have 38 students starting with one of our cohorts," said Peoples Gas President Maria Bocanegra.

Miguel Salgado says he's fortunate to go through the pipeline from high school, straight to Peoples Gas as a utility worker.

"I grew up a lot at the gas company. Coming in at 16, now I'm 24. I've had my first child. I've never had to worry about a paycheck ever. I've never had to financially struggle," he said.

If students are interested, the first part of the program is during their junior year and it's unpaid, but they get paid during the summer internship and their senior year.

The program provides classroom and hands-on experience in the energy industry, with instructors like Derrick McKinney.

"No matter where you come from, if you work hard and you hold yourself accountable, there is opportunity," he said.

Pablo Tovar is a senior at Little Village Lawndale High School and he's in the program. He says his family put him on the right path and he's hoping he can repay them.

"With this job, I feel like it's a blessing. Hopefully, within years I can buy them a house, a car — just pay them whatever they need. Make enough money so they don't need to work."

People's Gas says if students are interested, they can talk to their student counselor and see if they're on the list of schools that are part of the program.