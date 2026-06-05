Man struck and killed while riding bike in Bridgeport

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was riding a bike in the 3200 block of South Halsted Street around 4:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating. It was not immediately clear if the driver who hit the victim stayed at the scene.