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Man struck and killed while riding bike in Bridgeport

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was riding a bike in the 3200 block of South Halsted Street around 4:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating. It was not immediately clear if the driver who hit the victim stayed at the scene.

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