Breast cancer survivors, advocates to take to runway for Pink for a Purpose show

Next week, the Pink for a Purpose runway show will feature breast caner survivors and advocates dressed to the nines.

The event supports City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago, part of a national cancer network, which provides cancer screenings, diagnosis and treatment, research and access to clinical trials.

City of Hope emphasized how important the event was both for those who have been touched by cancer and those who need to screen for it.

"One of the most exciting pieces of the event is it is going to highlight models that have been touched by cancer, whether it's themselves or a loved one, and it's really supporting the message of early detection and screening," said City of Hope Chicago vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer Angelina Fakhoury. "Early detection and screening is one of the most important pieces of cancer care and outcomes, and early detection and screening accounts for 99% survival rates in the first five years of breast cancer diagnosis."

Designer Barbara Bates is herself a breast cancer survivor of 18 years. Now, breast cancer patients and advocates will be on the runway wearing her designs.

"It's just awe-inspiring," Bates said. "I mean, it's not just about the clothing and what they put on, but it seems to like instill that extra bit of confidence. Sometimes when you're going through a certain type of cancer, you may lose your hair, you may lose weight, you may gain weight. You're not really feeling yourself. You're not feeling your best. So we all love putting on something beautiful, you know, just like extra-special, and just getting all that love and attention that day, it just means the world to the people that are wearing the garments, and to me."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Bates said it is absolutely important for her to be there with the survivors and advocates wearing her designs.

"It's not just one organization that I've worked with. I've worked with a few organizations. And so when people put out the call, 'Hey, can you help us out?' then I definitely say yes," Bates said, "because having sat in that seat myself, I know how important it is to have support, and sometimes it's not just the medicine that brings you around, it's the support system that you have that rallies you on so that you're like feeling like, 'I can do this, I can come through this.'"

The Pink for a Purpose: Beyond the Runway event was sold out as of Thursday morning, but there was a waitlist. The event will be held at Sarabande Chicago, at 2726 W. Roscoe St. in the Avondale neighborhood. CBS News Chicago's Sabrina Franza is the host.

City of Hope Chicago also accepts donations and support on its website.