Boy, 12, shot inside alley in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy is hurt after a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday night.
Chicago police say the boy was standing in an alley, in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 9 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown suspect standing at the mouth of the alley.
The victim was shot in the leg and ran to a neighbor's house for help.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
There is no one in custody.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.