Boy, 12, shot inside alley in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy is hurt after a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police say the boy was standing in an alley, in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 9 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown suspect standing at the mouth of the alley.

The victim was shot in the leg and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.