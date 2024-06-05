Girl, 14, and boy, 11, charged in pair of Chicago robberies on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy have been charged with robbing two people on the CTA Red Line last month.

Police said both juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after they were identified as the people who robbed a 62-year-old man on board a Red Line train at the Lake station around 7:30 p.m. on May 23.

The 14-year-old girl also was charged in connection with the robbery of a 41-year-old man about 40 minutes earlier at the Clark/Division station on the Red Line.

The 14-year-old is charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim 60 years of age or older and one felony count of robbery.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim 60 years of age or older.

Court information was not immediately available.