Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 14, and boy, 11, charged in pair of Chicago robberies on CTA Red Line

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy have been charged with robbing two people on the CTA Red Line last month.

Police said both juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after they were identified as the people who robbed a 62-year-old man on board a Red Line train at the Lake station around 7:30 p.m. on May 23.

The 14-year-old girl also was charged in connection with the robbery of a 41-year-old man about 40 minutes earlier at the Clark/Division station on the Red Line.

The 14-year-old is charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim 60 years of age or older and one felony count of robbery.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim 60 years of age or older.

Court information was not immediately available.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 10:57 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.