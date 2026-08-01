7-year-old boy found safe after car stolen in on West Side

A boy was found safe after a car was stolen on Chicago's West Side on Friday night.

Chicago police responded to a kidnapping in the 5800 block of West Adams just before 11:40 p.m. Police said a mother was in an argument with a friend who then took her car with her 7-year-old son still inside.

Police said offers found the car and the child shortly after with the child's grandmother.

No further details on the circumstances of the incident were given.

It is not clear if charges were filed.

Area Four detectives are investigating.