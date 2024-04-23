Boy, 14, charged in fatal shooting during teen takeover in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged in a fatal shooting last month as a large group of teens flooded the streets in the South Loop.

Police said the boy was arrested Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 17-year-old Jeremy Smith and wounded a 15-year-old boy during a chaotic night on March 2 near Roosevelt and Canal.

The two victims were shot as a large group of teens flooded the South Loop on that night, prompting a large police response.

CBS 2 cameras were rolling as hundreds of teens filled the streets. Soon after, it turned violent.

Part of the group was gathered in the parking lot of BMO Harris Bank in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road when at least one person fired shots.

Smith and a 15-year-old boy were found shot in the bank's parking lot. Smith was shot in the chest and neck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At the same time as the investigation following the shooting, crowds on the other side of the area started moving around, and people were yelling. Police then pushed them east on Roosevelt and out of the area.

On Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old, who has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated battery. He was due to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday. His name has not been released due to his age.