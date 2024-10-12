Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 14, charged in armed robbery of woman at CTA Red Line station last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery at a CTA Red Line station last month.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested by officers and the Mass Transit Tactical Team on Friday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

He was identified from a community alert as one of the offenders who, on Sept. 28, just after 9:30 p.m., participated in the armed robbery of a 19-year-old woman while she was waiting at the 69th Street Red Line station.

The boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.