Boy, 14, charged in armed robbery of woman at CTA Red Line station last month

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery at a CTA Red Line station last month.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested by officers and the Mass Transit Tactical Team on Friday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

He was identified from a community alert as one of the offenders who, on Sept. 28, just after 9:30 p.m., participated in the armed robbery of a 19-year-old woman while she was waiting at the 69th Street Red Line station.

The boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.