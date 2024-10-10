Boy, 8, shot and wounded on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a home in the Southwest Side's Ashburn neighborhood Thursday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., the boy was inside a residence in the 3800 block of West 87th Street, near Hamlin Avenue, when he was shot once in the chest by someone he knows, police said. Police said the child was shot accidentally, and a radio dispatch report identified the child as the shooter's nephew.

The dispatch report indicated that the uncle made the call to police himself.

Despite having the bullet hit him in the chest, the boy left the scene alert, according to neighbors.

Neighbors knew something serious had gone down from the magnitude of the police response. It was not clear where exactly the boy was in the house when the shot was fired, but eth person who fired the shot stayed on the scene and was later taken into custody, police said.

"He was taken out into an ambulance," said neighbor Karla Santiago. "We really hope the boy is OK. We hope the family is OK as well."

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Lots of questions remained Thursday night, but it appeared the child would survive.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.