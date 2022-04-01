Boy, 17, charged with murder in shooting that killed two men, wounded two more in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder Thursday in a shooting in South Shore last week that left two men dead and two wounded.

The boy, whose name was not released, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder in the Monday afternoon shooting in the 1700 block of East 79th Street.

Police said four men were on the sidewalk shortly before 3:30 p.m. that day, when the shooter walked up and opened fire.

Two men, ages 23 and 32, were killed in the shooting. Two other men, both 31, were wounded. A fifth man, 20, was shot at, but was not struck.

The identities of the victims who died were not immediately available.