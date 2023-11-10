16-year-old boy shot in back of head on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is critically hurt following a shooting on the city's West Side Friday morning.
Chicago police said around 11:12 a.m., the boy was standing in a hallway, in the 5000 block of West Madison Street, when two unknown offenders fired shots in the victim's direction – striking him in the back of the head and abdomen.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.
