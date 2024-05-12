Boy, 16, charged with armed robbery, possessing stolen car on Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbing a business and possessing a stolen car on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday.

The teen was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Chicago police said he was identified as one of the offenders who, less than an hour earlier, took belongings at gunpoint from three people at a business in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Responding officers quickly located the teen, who was also found to have a stolen motor vehicle. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.