Boy, 16, charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train in August

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged with robbing a man on the CTA Blue Line train last month.

The teen is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated robbery.

He was identified as the suspect who on Aug. 7 robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a blue line train, in the 400 block of South Halsted Avenue.

The teen is also charged in connection to a robbery of a 27-year-old man in the 900 block of South Paulina Street the same day.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.   

First published on September 22, 2022 / 10:46 AM

