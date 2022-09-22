Watch CBS News

Teen charged with robbing man on CTA Blue Line

A 16-year-old boy is charged with robbing a man on the CTA Blue Line train last month. The teen is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated robbery.
