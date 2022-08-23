Watch CBS News
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.

The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.

Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning

Area One detectives were investigating.

August 23, 2022

