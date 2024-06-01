Boy, 15, charged with robbing woman on CTA platform minutes after committing burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing a woman on a CTA platform in the Loop just minutes after committing burglary in Lincoln Park last month.

Chicago police said he was taken into custody on Friday by members of the Bureau of Counter Terrorism Mass Transit Team in the 1400 block of West 63rd Street. He was charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of burglary.

The teen was identified as the offender who, on May 24, just before 5 p.m., took property from the 56-year-old female by force while on a CTA Platform in the 300 block of South Plymouth Court. He was also charged in connection to a burglary in the 2100 block of North Seminary Avenue that happened just 20 minutes prior.

The 15-year-old was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.