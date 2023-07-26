Boy, 14, charged with robbing multiple victims at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection to multiple armed robberies across the city on Tuesday.

The boy was taken into custody, in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

He was identified as one of the suspects who took property at gunpoint from victims several hours earlier.

Incident times and locations:

1:50 a.m. - 1100 block of West Taylor; a 29-year-old man.

1:55 a.m. - 1100 block of South Canal; a 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man.

2 a.m. - 700 block of West Taylor; a 36-year-old woman and 24-year-old man.

2:20 a.m. - 2400 block of South Canal; 28-year-old woman.

2:24 a.m. - 2500 block of South Halsted; 44-year-old man.

2:30 a.m. - 1100 block of West Chicago; a 41-year-old man and 39-year-old man.

2:35 a.m. - 1200 block of N. Milwaukee (14th District); 30-year-old man 31-year-old man.

The boy was charged with 12 felony counts of armed robbery, and two misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and battery – making physical contact.

No further information was available.