Boy, 13, sustains multiple gunshot wounds in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the South Shore neighborhood around midday on Tuesday.

The boy was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:33 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the right leg from an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.