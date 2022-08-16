Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 13, sustains multiple gunshot wounds in South Shore neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the South Shore neighborhood around midday on Tuesday.

The boy was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:33 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the right leg from an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 2:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.