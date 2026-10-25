Boy, 13, in critical condition after being hit by car in Chicago's Chatham community

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday night after getting hit by a car on Chicago's South Side.

At 4:10 p.m. Saturday, the boy walked into the street and was struck by a Ford Mustang headed north on State Street at 87th Street, police said.

The boy was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver was issued a citation, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.