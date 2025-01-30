Boy, 13, charged in multiple armed robberies on Chicago's South Side last summer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is facing multiple felony charges for his involvement in four armed robberies last summer on the city's South Side.

The 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday just before 8 a.m. in the 17100 block of S. South Park Avenue. He was charged with five felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the participants in the robberies that happened on June 4, 2024, in the Chatham and South Chicago neighborhoods.

Incident times and locations:

2900 block of East 91st Street at 5:20 a.m. - 47-year-old woman.

2700 block of East 89th Street at 10:31 a.m. - 35-year-old woman and 62-year-old man.

200 block of West 87th Street at 1 p.m. - 32-year-old woman.

100 block of West 87th Street at 1:15 p.m. - 39-year-old man.

Police said the teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.