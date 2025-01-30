Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, charged in multiple armed robberies on Chicago's South Side last summer

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is facing multiple felony charges for his involvement in four armed robberies last summer on the city's South Side.

The 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday just before 8 a.m. in the 17100 block of S. South Park Avenue. He was charged with five felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the participants in the robberies that happened on June 4, 2024, in the Chatham and South Chicago neighborhoods.

Incident times and locations: 

  • 2900 block of East 91st Street at 5:20 a.m. -  47-year-old woman.
  • 2700 block of East 89th Street at 10:31 a.m. - 35-year-old woman and 62-year-old man.
  • 200 block of West 87th Street at 1 p.m. - 32-year-old woman.
  • 100 block of West 87th Street at 1:15 p.m. -  39-year-old man.

Police said the teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

