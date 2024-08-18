Boy, 10, hurt after being hit by car in Chicago South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy was hurt after being hit by a car Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 65th Street.

Chicago police say the boy was crossing the street on his bike between two block parties when a black sedan hit him. The driver did not stop to render aid.

The boy fell from the bike and suffered a cut to the lip and other minor cuts. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital by fire crews and was listed in good condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.