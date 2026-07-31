From a garage in 2009 to Lawndale Plaza: Boxing Out Negativity opens its largest home yet

The sound of gloves hitting the bag is filling a new space in North Lawndale, as the organization Boxing Out Negativity prepares to open the doors of its new home at Lawndale Plaza.

Billed as a safe haven for young people to build confidence, discipline and a future, the nonprofit has spent years working out of a much smaller space. Now, it's moving into a facility with room to grow.

"Give our youth here in North Lawndale a safe space to bring the best out of themselves," said Derek Brown, Director of Boxing Out Negativity.

Brown started the organization in his garage back in 2009. For the last five years, it operated out of a location on 16th Street in the community. But that space had its limits.

Standing inside the new facility, where the boxing ring will soon go up, the difference is clear. At the old location, Boxing Out Negativity could serve 30 young people a day. In this new, larger space, they'll be able to serve nearly three times that number.

The new location offers far more than a ring. There's a computer area for young people to use after school, a dedicated homework spot, tutors, mentors and job readiness training.

"This here space represents the garden where we replant all the positivity and let it grow together — so basically just changing the mindset and changing their norms," Brown said.

Devin Murphy, Executive Director of Boxing Out Negativity, said the expanded programming is designed to meet young people's needs beyond the ring.

"They can get a summer job and support their family throughout the summer. They can get that mentorship after school where we're actually helping kind of intervene, maybe behavioral issues or academic issues that we can provide additional support," Murphy said.

And, of course, there's still boxing — teaching young men discipline and so much more.

Sixteen-year-old Demarius Moore has been in the program for five years and won the organization's Juneteenth Annual Championship Bout. He says the program has changed how he carries himself.

"I'm more of a leader now," Moore said. "I could see people doing the wrong thing, try to help them out, tell them what's right, what's wrong."

Fifteen-year-old Michael Horn has been with Boxing Out Negativity for six years. He says his mindset has changed completely.

"The positive energy lifts you up instead of bringing you down, and the more it lifts you up, the better — the more you better yourself," Horn said.

Confidence is being built inside the new home of Boxing Out Negativity, leading young people to thrive in their community — because an organization believed in them.