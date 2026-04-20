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Box truck gutted by fire in North Lawndale

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A box truck was destroyed when it caught fire Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Around 10:40 a.m., Chicago firefighters were seen dousing a white box truck, which was fully engulfed in flames near the intersection of Arthington Street and Lawndale Avenue.

Both the cab and cargo area had caught fire, and the cargo area was virtually destroyed.

It was not immediately clear what the truck was carrying, or if there were any injuries.

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