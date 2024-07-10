Boil order in effect for parts of 3 Chicago Far South Side neighborhoods after water main break

CHICAGO (CBS)—The City of Chicago has issued a boil order for three Far South Side neighborhoods after a water main broke Tuesday night.

The order was issued for parts of Beverly, Morgan Park, and Auburn Gresham.

According to the city, a leak on a high-pressure water main inside the Roseland Pumping Station impacted the pressure in the three neighborhoods between 7:30 and 11 p.m.

The water main has since been repaired and is fully pressurized. However, the order was issued as a precaution.

Buildings and homes located east of Sacramento Avenue, north of 119th Street, west of I-57, south of 87th Street, and southwest of Beverly Avenue are under a boil order until further notice.

What residents can do?

Residents are advised to boil their water for at least five minutes to ensure it is safe for consumption. Boiled water can be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container.

Water for laundry, watering lawns, and taking showers do not need to be boiled.

Those in the affected areas can pick up free bottles of water at Ridge Park, at 9625 S. Longwood Drive.

This order will remain in effect until the Chicago Department of Water Management's water testing verifies that it is safe to drink.