Boil order lifted in Cicero, Illinois, after water main break on Thursday

A boil order in the west Chicago suburb of Cicero ended Saturday evening after two days.

The boil order started Thursday after a water main break caused by a contractor. The Town of Cicero said independent testing with findings confirmed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency confirmed the water is safe to drink again.

The water main break has been repaired and the water is fully pressurized, the town said.

Nevertheless, before drinking water, those in the area between 24th Street on the north, Pershing Road on the south, just east of Cicero Avenue on the east, and Lombard Avenue on the west are advised to run their faucets for five minutes, flush ice makers by making three batches of ice and tossing the cubes, draining and refilling hot water tanks, and restarting and flushing dishwashers and washing machines.

Cicero residents with questions are asked to call 708-656-3600 ext. 164 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday or 708-656-4010 after hours.