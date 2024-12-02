Watch CBS News
Body pulled from water on Chicago's Near South Side last month identified

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body that was pulled from the water on the city's Near South Side last month.

The body was found in the 2800 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Nov. 24 just after 9 a.m.

Police said the Marine Unit recovered a man's body from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old John McDowell of Glenwood, Illinois.

It is not clear how he ended up in the water.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

