Body pulled from Chicago River prompts death investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was recovered from the Chicago River Saturday morning, according to police.

The Marine Unit recovered the body of an unknown male from the water around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

The body of the victim was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.