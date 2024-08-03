Watch CBS News
Body pulled from Chicago River prompts death investigation

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Chicago River near Adams Street Bridge
Body pulled from Chicago River near Adams Street Bridge 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was recovered from the Chicago River Saturday morning, according to police.

The Marine Unit recovered the body of an unknown male from the water around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

The body of the victim was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

