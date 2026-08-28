Man's body found at Lee Street Beach in Evanston, death investigation opened

A man's body was found at a beach in north suburban Evanston, Illinois, Friday morning.

City officials said an Evanston Parks and Recreation employee reported finding an unresponsive person in the water south of Lee Street Beach in the 900 block of Edgemere Court shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police said the body found is an adult white male who has not yet been identified. Police are canvassing the surrounding area to see if they can find anything that will help them identify the man or how he came to be in the water.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, and no information indicating a threat to the public, but the circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has been contact and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.