Vehicle went into Des Plaines River near Joliet, Illinois, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Police were at the scene of a vehicle that went into the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Tuesday.

Rockdale Police Chief Robert Dykstra confirmed the response to the vehicle in the water. Officers from multiple police agencies were at the scene near the Brandon Road Lock and Dam along the river.

Dykstra said first responders were unsure if the vehicle was a car or SUV and they were not sure if anyone was inside. The Rockdale Fire Department was working to remove the vehicle from the water.

It was unclear who was in the vehicle or what the circumstances were surrounding the incident.

The search comes about one week after a Chicago pastor went missing. Warren Beard's family said they had not heard from him since Tuesday. It was believed he was last seen in Joliet in the 400 block of North Broadway Street, not far from the Des Plaines River.

Beard is an assistant pastor at New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's South Side.

He was visiting a friend in Joliet. His wife said she expected him home early last Tuesday night, July 2, since he had work the next day.