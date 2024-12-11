Police body camera video shows officer firing at car fleeing Chicago traffic stop in October

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police body camera video released on Wednesday shows an officer firing shots at a vehicle in the Old Town neighborhood in October as the driver fled a traffic stop.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the footage as it continues its investigation into the officer's use of force.

Police have said, around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers tried to make a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Division Street, while responding to a call of a person with a gun. COPA officials said a passenger in the car had called 911 to report other passengers were carrying guns.

When officers found the car and told everyone to get out of the vehicle, the vehicle fled.

In one body camera video from the incident, an officer can be seen approaching a car in a parking lot, and heard saying, "Put your gun down," while another can be heard shouting "Get out of the car! Do not f***ing move!"

When an officer opened the rear driver's side door of the car, the driver sped off.

One officer then fired three shots before another officer said, "No, don't fire."

Police have said the car hit a squad car as the driver fled. The car was later recovered in the 100 block of West North Avenue, and one person was taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

COPA has yet to rule on whether the officer was justified in firing at the vehicle. Under Chicago Police Department rules for use of force, officers are prohibited from firing at moving vehicles except under limited circumstances.

CPD policy prohibits "Firing at or into a moving vehicle when the vehicle is the only force used against the sworn member or another person, unless such force is a last resort and necessary, based on the specific circumstances confronting the sworn member, to protect against an imminent threat to life or to prevent great bodily harm to the sworn Department member, another person, or a group of people."