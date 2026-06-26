5 injured after boat crash near Chicago's Monroe Harbor
Five people were injured after a boat crash near Chicago's Monroe Harbor overnight.
Around midnight, the Chicago Fire Department said two boats were involved in a crash.
CFD said five people were injured, at least one critically. Nine others refused medical attention.
Video from the scene showed a large emergency response near the harbor.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.