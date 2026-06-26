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5 injured after boat crash near Chicago's Monroe Harbor

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Five people were injured after a boat crash near Chicago's Monroe Harbor overnight. 

Around midnight, the Chicago Fire Department said two boats were involved in a crash. 

CFD said five people were injured, at least one critically. Nine others refused medical attention. 

Video from the scene showed a large emergency response near the harbor. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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