2 rushed to hospital after boat accident at Chicago's Playpen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a boat hit a breakwall in the so-called Playpen near Navy Pier.

At least four people were on the boat at the time. It was not clear if any of them fell into the water, or what happened to the captain of the boat who hit the breakwall.

Two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — one in serious-to-critical condition and the other in fair-to-serious condition.

Two others refused medical treatment.

CBS News Chicago's cameras captured one person being loaded onto an ambulance.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances before it was clear how many people were injured. The Chicago Police Marine Unit was also called to the scene.

The Playpen is located between Oak Street Beach and Navy Pier and is popular with boaters in the summertime. A brick wall helps keep the waters calm while providing a backdrop of Chicago's skyline.

Within the past couple of years, there have been a number of incidents at the Playpen. In June, a man fell off a boat at the Playpen and died – his body was found four days later.