"Blue's Clues" actor Steve Burns visiting Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital

"Blue's Clues" actor and podcaster Steve Burns is visiting Comer Children's Hospital on Friday.

Burns, known for his role as "Steve" the host in the children's show, is partnering with the Starlight Children's Foundation to deliver toys to patients and their families.

Burns is in Chicago for the C2E2 comic convention.

Steve hosts a podcast and gained popularity on social media. His TikTok account @hioutthereitsmesteve has over 3.6 million followers.