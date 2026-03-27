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"Blue's Clues" actor Steve Burns visiting Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Dylan Van Sickle

/ CBS Chicago

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"Blue's Clues" actor and podcaster Steve Burns is visiting Comer Children's Hospital on Friday. 

Burns, known for his role as "Steve" the host in the children's show, is partnering with the Starlight Children's Foundation to deliver toys to patients and their families. 

Burns is in Chicago for the C2E2 comic convention. 

Steve hosts a podcast and gained popularity on social media. His TikTok account @hioutthereitsmesteve has over 3.6 million followers. 

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