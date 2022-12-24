Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind chills in the negatives continue
Chicago Weather Alert: Wind chills in the negatives continue 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.

daypart-horizontal-today-with-feels.png
CBS News Chicago

For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  

highs-today-adi-5.png
CBS News Chicago

Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.

daypart-5-panel-today-13.png
CBS News Chicago

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.

lows-tonight-adi-6.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.

event-forecast.png
CBS News Chicago
weekend-forecast-9.png
CBS News Chicago

Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-18.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

