'Blessing of the Fleet' at Northly Island marks start of boating season

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Burnham Park Yacht Club hosting 'Blessing of the Fleet' in Northerly Island
Burnham Park Yacht Club hosting 'Blessing of the Fleet' in Northerly Island 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of boats are expected to launch today at Northerly Island for the start of boating season.

The Burnham Park Yacht Club is hosting this year's Blessing of the Fleet.

Dozens of boats - including from the Chicago police and fire departments - will be blessed by a priest as they parade towards Lake Michigan.

The event starts today at 12:30 p.m.

