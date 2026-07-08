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Blackhawks' Connor Bedard to be out 4 months after shoulder surgery

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard will be out for four months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

"This morning, forward Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his left shoulder," team physician Dr. Michael Terry was quoted. "We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months."

According to CBS Sports, this means Blackhawks will miss the first month or two of the 2026-2027 regular season.

Bedard suffered an injury to his left shoulder during an offseason workout in Vancouver last week.

A right shoulder injury also kept Bedard benched for 12 games last season.

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