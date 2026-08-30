Black on the Block event showcases more than 100 Black-owned businesses in Chicago

More than 100 Black-owned businesses were showcased at Soldier Field Sunday for Black on the Block.

The touring marketplace, which say it is the nation's largest for Black-owned businesses, came to Chicago for the first time Sunday on the lawn on the southeast side of the stadium.

In addition to celebrating Black entrepreneurship, the event was to feature food, music, culture, and community.

Black on the Block founder Lanie Evans appeared on CBS News Chicago on Friday, talking about how such markets help businesses.

"It's a rare thing when you can actually connect with your customers and new people firsthand, so being able to share your story, how you got your business started, and even if you don't have a sale, you at least were able to get your message out, and maybe in the future, you have a sponsor, or something like that has happened for us," Evans said. "So I think just being able to actually talk to people in person is really like the biggest benefit of these kind of events."

Black on the Block began as a response to the lack of visibility and economic infrastructure for Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles. It has since taken off nationwide, with expansions also to Houston, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.

The event will showcase emerging talent and host performances by established musical acts, with Taylor Bennett, brother of Chance the Rapper, serving as host.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was also set to speak at the event, which runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.